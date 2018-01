Jan 3 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - ‍BEGINNING WITH FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY WILL REPORT ITS MEXICO BUSINESS AS A PART OF ITS LATIN AMERICA SEGMENT​

* WHIRLPOOL CORP - ‍BEGINNING WITH FISCAL YEAR 2018, CO WILL SHIFT CERTAIN ADJACENT BUSINESS FROM NORTH AMERICA SEGMENT TO ASIA SEGMENT​ Source text: (bit.ly/2E3O7S9) Further company coverage: