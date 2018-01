Jan 19 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* WHIRLPOOL - ‍ESTIMATES WILL RECORD U.S. GAAP ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $425 MILLION TO TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​ Source text: (bit.ly/2rli3aR) Further company coverage: