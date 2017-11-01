FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources reports Q3 shr $0.01
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 11:48 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Whitecap Resources reports Q3 shr $0.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc

* Whitecap resources inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results, 2018 per share growth and 5% dividend increase within funds flow

* Whitecap resources inc qtrly ‍ petroleum and natural gas sales $232.9 million versus $178.5 million​

* Whitecap resources inc - qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

* Whitecap resources inc - ‍average production for quarter increased by 18% (17% per share) to 57,898 boe/d (82% oil and ngls)​

* Whitecap resources inc - ‍ now forecasting a 2017 total payout ratio of 89% and $52 million of free funds flow​

* Whitecap resources-recently identified in elnora nisku oil pool that natural aquifer is not fully supporting northeastern portion of pool as estimated​

* Whitecap resources - board of directors has approved 2018 base capital budget of $370 million to $390 million which includes drilling of 240 (210.4 net) wells​‍

* Whitecap resources - ‍ proactively limited production rate from elnora nisku oil pool with increasing and readjusting our water injection volumes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.