Dec 29 (Reuters) - Whitestone Reit:

* WHITESTONE REIT- ‍KBS SOR PROPERTIES SUBMITTED NOTICE ON DEC 28,TO NOMINATE 3 INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION AS CLASS III TRUSTEES TO CO‘S BOARD OF TRUSTEES​

* WHITESTONE REIT - KBS INTENDS TO SUBMIT NON-BINDING PROPOSAL AT ANNUAL MEETING SEEKING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO DECLASSIFY WHITESTONE'S BOARD