March 1 (Reuters) - Whitestone REIT:

* WHITESTONE REIT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY REVENUES GREW ‍19.3% TO $33.8 MILLION​

* WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY ‍FFO CORE OF $0.30​ PER SHARE

* WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY ‍FFO OF $0.22​ PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: