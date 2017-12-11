FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says expects to record impairment charge between $800 mln-$900 mln in Q4 2017 for partial write-down of certain of its assets
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
December 11, 2017 / 11:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says expects to record impairment charge between $800 mln-$900 mln in Q4 2017 for partial write-down of certain of its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* Whiting Petroleum says expects to record impairment charge between $800 million and $900 million in Q4 2017 for partial write-down of certain of its assets

* Whiting Petroleum Corp says on Dec 7, board of co concluded material charge for impairment to one of its assets was required ‍​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp says ‍does not expect that impairment charge will result in any current or future cash expenditures​ - SEC filing

* Whiting Petroleum says partial write-down is of certain of co’s assets at redtail field in DJ Basin in Weld County, Colorado - SEC filing

* Whiting Petroleum - after certain adjustments, sees year end 2017 SEC proved reserve volumes to be comparable to year end 2016 SEC proved reserve volumes

* Whiting Petroleum - due to decision to focus development activities in Williston Basin in 2018, co reduced reserves, impaired investment at Redtail Field​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iPe7b8) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.