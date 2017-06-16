FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 16, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc-

* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing

* Whole Foods - agreement provides if on change of control, manbeck's employment is terminated without cause, he will be entitled to receive lump sum cash payment of $2 million

* Whole Foods - agreement provides, among other things, if termination occurs before co pays annual bonuses for 2017, manbeck to get additional cash payment of $975,000 Source text: (bit.ly/2sxicqx) Further company coverage:

