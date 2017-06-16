FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 16, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc-

* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing

* Company expects to finance merger with Whole Foods Market with debt financing, together with cash on hand

* Amazon.com Inc - has entered into a commitment letter dated as of June 15, 2017, with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, among other

* Amazon.com - commitment parties to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge term loan facility of up to $13.7 billion to fund consideration for merger

* Company board has unanimously approved merger agreement with whole foods market Source text: (bit.ly/2siT5G1) Further company coverage:

