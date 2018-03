March 6 (Reuters) - Widepoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT AWARDED FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER FOR CELLULAR WIRELESS MANAGED SERVICES BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY HEADQUARTERS

* WIDEPOINT CORP - AWARD, WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT VALUED AT MORE THAN $4.6 MILLLION, IS FOR BASE PERIOD FROM MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER 2018