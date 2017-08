June 19 (Reuters) - Widepoint Corp:

* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank

* Widepoint Corp - loan agreement provides for a $5.0 million working capital revolving line of credit through April 30, 2018

* Widepoint Corp - loan agreement replaces company's prior credit facility with Cardinal Bank Source text: (bit.ly/2sIJz1a) Further company coverage: