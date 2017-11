BRIEF-Wifog decides to issue no more than 8 mln new shares at SEK 2.5 pr share

Nov 6 (Reuters) - WIFOG HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* ‍DECIDED TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 8,000,000 NEW SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 2.5 PER SHARE

* TO DECIDE ON ANOTHER NEW ISSUE OF NO MORE THAN 2,602,161 SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 2.50 PER SHARE

* AGREED WITH SOME CREDITORS TO POSTPONE MATURITY DATE TO IMPROVE CO‘S LIQUIDITY SITUATION

* BOARD BELIEVES THAT COMBINED ACTIVITIES ARE SUFFICIENT TO PREVENT CO‘S ACUTE LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS

* BOARD INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE IN EARLY 2018​

* BOARD BELIEVES THAT CO WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL UNTIL APRIL 30, 2018​