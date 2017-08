July 3 (Reuters) - WIFOG HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* WIFOG DECIDES ON DIRECTED ISSUE

* TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED ISSUE OF AT LEAST 10,000,000 AND NO MORE THAN 14,000,000 SHARES AT THE PRICE OF SEK 2.50 PER SHARE

* THROUGH THE ISSUE, COMPANY TO RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF AT LEAST SEK 25,000,000 AND NO MORE THAN SEK 35,000,000 IN CAPITAL AFTER ISSUE COSTS