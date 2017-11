Nov 20 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* WIHLBORGS ACQUIRES PROPERTY IN FOSIE, MALMÖ

* ‍PROPERTY WAS ACQUIRED FROM INSOLVENT MALMÖ TIDNINGSTRYCK AB‘S ESTATE FOR SEK 34 MILLION​

* ‍PROPERTY WAS ACQUIRED FROM INSOLVENT MALMÖ TIDNINGSTRYCK AB'S ESTATE FOR SEK 34 MILLION​

* ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH ACQUISITION, A LEASE WAS SIGNED WITH SYDSVENSKA DAGBLADETS AB​