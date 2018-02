Feb 13 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* Q4 RENTAL INCOME SEK 610 MILLION VERSUS SEK 525 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 295 MILLION VERSUS SEK 263 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 6.25 (5.75) PER SHARE FOR 2017