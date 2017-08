June 22 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* WIHLBORGS SIGNS LEASE WITH FERRERO IN HYLLIE

* ‍SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH CONFECTIONARY COMPANY FERRERO SCANDINAVIA AB FOR 900 M² IN DUNGEN OFFICE BUILDING​

* RELOCATION TO NEW PREMISES IN HYLLIE IS PLANNED FOR SPRING 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)