BRIEF-WildHorse Resource Development Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28

Aug 10 (Reuters) - WildHorse Resource Development Corp -

* WildHorse Resource Development Corporation announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $70.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp says increased average daily production by 55% to 22.6 mboe/d for q2 2017 compared to 14.6 mboe/d for q2 2016

* WildHorse Resource Development Corp says reiterated its full year 2017 operational and financial guidance provided on may 11, 2017