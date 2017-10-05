FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource says ‍borrowing base under its revolving credit facility rose to $875 mln from $612.5 mln
#Bonds News
October 5, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource says ‍borrowing base under its revolving credit facility rose to $875 mln from $612.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces borrowing base increase, third quarter 2017 earnings conference call and participation in upcoming investor conferences

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp says ‍borrowing base under its revolving credit facility has been increased to $875 million from $612.5 million​

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp says ‍revolving credit facility matures in December 2021, and financial covenants remain unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

