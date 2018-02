BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Sees 2018 Total Daily Production Of 53-56 MBOE/D

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 RESERVES, OPERATIONAL UPDATE, AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - PROJECTS 2018 TOTAL DAILY PRODUCTION OF 53.0 - 56.0 MBOE/D

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - ESTIMATED FISCAL YEAR 2018 D&C CAPEX IS BETWEEN $700 - $800 MILLION

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - ESTIMATED 2018 NON-D&C CAPEX OF $65 - $75 MILLION FOR SAND MINE CONSTRUCTION

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - ESTIMATED Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF 43.8 MBOE/D