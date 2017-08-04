FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 4, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wilhelmina International Inc

* Wilhelmina International Inc says ‍on August 1, co entered into eighth amendment to credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Wilhelmina International - ‍amendment waives event of default caused by co failure to satisfy fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended June 30​

* Wilhelmina International - ‍amendment eliminates requirement to test co's fixed charge coverage ratio for quarter ended September 30 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2v2M0MC] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.