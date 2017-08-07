FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Willbros announces chief financial officer and chief accounting officer appointments
August 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Willbros announces chief financial officer and chief accounting officer appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros Group Inc - Jeffrey B. Kappel has been appointed senior vice president & chief financial officer

* Willbros Group Inc says promotion of Jeffrey B. Kappel and S. Brett Luz to key financial positions effective August 30, 2017

* Willbros Group - S. Brett Luz has been named vice president & chief accounting officer

* Willbros Group - both of the positions were previously held by Van A. Welch, who has tendered his resignation effective August 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

