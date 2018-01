BRIEF-Willbros Reaches Agreement On Sale Of U.S. Pipeline Assets

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc:

* WILLBROS REACHES AGREEMENT ON SALE OF U.S. PIPELINE ASSETS

* WILLBROS GROUP INC - ‍ASSETS INCLUDED IN SALE CONSIST PRIMARILY OF CROSS-COUNTRY PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT​

* WILLBROS - FUNDING FOR DEAL WILL OCCUR IN STAGES THROUGHOUT Q1 OF 2018 AS WILLBROS COMPLETES EXISTING PIPELINE PROJECTS​

* WILLBROS GROUP - ‍ SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN U.S. MAINLINE PIPELINE ASSETS TO WB PIPELINE, AN AFFILIATE OF MERIDIEN ENERGY

* WILLBROS GROUP INC - ‍WB PIPELINE LLC IS TO OPERATE UNDER NAME WILLBROS PIPELINE, AN AFFILIATE OF MERIDIEN ENERGY LLC​

* WILLBROS GROUP - CONTINUES TO SERVE U.S. OIL & GAS INDUSTRY THROUGH ITS FACILITIES, PIPELINE INTEGRITY AND LINEAL BUSINESSES​