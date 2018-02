Feb 5 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc:

* WILLDAN GROUP INC - ‍COMED HAS SELECTED WILLDAN TO IMPLEMENT ITS EXPANDED ENERGY-EFFICIENT DATA CENTERS OFFERING​

* WILLDAN GROUP INC - ‍ONE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH THREE OPTION YEARS AIMS TO DELIVER 174,000 MWH OF ENERGY SAVINGS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS​