March 8 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc:

* WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* WILLDAN GROUP INC Q4 2017 NET REVENUE $31.1 MILLION VERSUS $28.4 MILLION

* WILLDAN GROUP INC Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.70

* WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.70

* WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95 TO $2.05