FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc-

* Willdan Group reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group Inc - qtrly ‍total contract revenue of $71.8 million, an increase of 22% over prior year​

* Willdan Group Inc - for fiscal year 2017 ‍targets total contract revenue of $250 - $260 million​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍for fiscal year 2017 targets diluted earnings per share of $1.08 - $1.21​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍over long-term, willdan continues to target both organic and acquisitive revenue growth of greater than 10%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.