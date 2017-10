Aug 14 (Reuters) - WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S

* ‍INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR 2017​

* ‍GROUP ORGANIC GROWTH OF 8%

* ‍EXPECTS AN EBIT OF DKK 2.3-2.6 BILLION (PREVIOUSLY DKK 2.2-2.5 BILLION) BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF AROUND DKK 175 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY AROUND DKK 200 MILLION) IN 2017​

* H1 REVENUE DKK 6.51 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 6.38 BILLION)

* H1 REVENUE DKK 6.51 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 6.38 BILLION)

* H1 EBIT ADJUSTED. DKK ‍​ 1.14 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.18 BILLION)