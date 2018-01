BRIEF-William Hill Sees 2017 Adj. Oper Profit At 290 Mln Stg

Jan 15 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc:

* ‍GROUP‘S FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 1 FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE C£290M, C11% UP ON 2016​

* ‍THIS IS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS, REFLECTING GOOD MOMENTUM IN BOTH UK AND US MARKETS​

* ALSO REFLECTS ‍STRONGER GROSS WIN MARGIN AND BENEFITS OF TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME​

* ‍IN NINE WEEKS SINCE TRADING STATEMENT ON 20 NOVEMBER 2017, RETAIL AND ONLINE GROSS WIN MARGINS WERE AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍WE ARE UNDERTAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR AUSTRALIA BUSINESS​