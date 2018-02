BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Announces Agreement To Acquire Homebuilder RSI Communities for $460 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes:

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RSI COMMUNITIES, A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS BASED HOMEBUILDER

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - DEAL FOR FOR AN AGGREGATE CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $460 MILLION

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - INTENDS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT, & ABOUT $200 MILLION IN LAND BANKING PROCEEDS TO BE PROVIDED BY HEARTHSTONE

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - CO INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT, & ABOUT $200 MILLION IN LAND BANKING PROCEEDS TO BE PROVIDED BY HEARTHSTONE

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - ‍ACQUISITION TO DRIVE TOP-LINE GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES FOR CO, TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT CASH FLOWS OVER COMING YEARS​

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION RSI‘S TEXAS OPERATIONS TO BECOME NEW WILLIAM LYON HOMES REGION​

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, JOHN BOHNEN WILL SERVE AS REGIONAL PRESIDENT