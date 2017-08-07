BRIEF-William Lyon Homes reports Q2 ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%

Aug 7 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes
* William Lyon Homes reports second quarter 2017 results
* William Lyon Homes qtrly home sales revenue of $422.6 million, up 30%
* Qtrly new home deliveries of 831 homes, up 25%
* William Lyon Homes qtrly net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%
* Qtrly dollar value of orders of $554.0 million, up 31%
* William Lyon Homes quarter-end units in backlog of 1,285, up 18%
* William Lyon Homes qtrly earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* William Lyon Homes - revised expectations for full year include new home deliveries of approximately 3,150 to 3,350
* William lyon homes sees FY homebuilding revenue of approximately $1.725 billion to $1.8 billion
* William lyon homes sees FY homebuilding revenue of approximately $1.725 billion to $1.8 billion
* William Lyon Homes sees FY pre-tax income before non-controlling interest of approximately $140 million to $150 million