Sept 26 (Reuters) - WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC

* H1 ‍GROUP REVENUE GREW TO £85.9M, COMPARED TO £80.0M IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* H1 ‍EBITDA IMPROVED FROM A PROFIT OF £7.8M IN 2016 TO A PROFIT OF £10.4M IN 2017​

* H1 ‍FORMULA ONE BUSINESS GENERATED REVENUES OF £65.5M (2016: £51.3M), WITH AN EBITDA OF £10.1M (2016: £4.1M)​