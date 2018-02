Jan 30 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp:

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS’ NORTHWEST PIPELINE COMMENCES REGISTERED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ITS 4.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* NORTHWEST PIPELINE LLC - OFFER TO EXCHANGE $250 MILLION OUTSTANDING 4.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 FOR EQUAL AMOUNT OF REGISTERED 4.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: