Feb 14 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp:

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP - 4Q 2017 NET LOSS OF $342 MILLION IMPACTED BY $713 MILLION OF NON-CASH CHARGES RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35

* WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 NET INCOME $1.5 MILLION - $1.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: