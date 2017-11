Nov 1 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc:

* Williams reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Williams Companies Inc - ‍qtrly loss earnings per share $0.04​

* Williams Companies Inc - qtrly total revenue $1.89 billion versus $1.91 billion; qtrly adjusted income from continuing operations per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S