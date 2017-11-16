BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma announces Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $1.299 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍raises full-year revenue guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total net revenues $5,225 million - $5,290​ million

* Says ‍comparable brand revenue in Q3 17 grew 3.3% compared to a decline of 0.4% in q3 16​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.45 - $3.60​

* Says ‍merchandise inventories at end of Q3 17 increased 10.6% to $1.177 billion from $1.064 billion at end of Q3 16​

* Says E-commerce net revenues in q3 2017 increased 6.4% to $690 million from $649 million in q3 2016​

* Says ‍retail net revenues in Q3 2017 increased 2.1% to $609 million from $597 million in Q3 2016​

* FY earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $5.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S