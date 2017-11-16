FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma reports Q3 EPS $0.84
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 16, 2017 / 9:27 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma reports Q3 EPS $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc

* Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $1.299 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Raises full-year revenue guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total net revenues $5,225 million - $5,290​ million

* ‍Comparable brand revenue in Q3 grew 3.3 pct compared to a decline of 0.4 pct in Q3 last year​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.45 - $3.60​

* ‍Merchandise inventories at end of Q3 17 increased 10.6 pct to $1.177 billion from $1.064 billion at end of Q3 last year

* ‍e-Commerce net revenues in Q3 2017 increased 6.4 pct to $690 million from $649 million in Q3 last year

* ‍Retail net revenues in Q3 2017 increased 2.1 pct to $609 million from $597 million in Q3 2016​

* FY earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $5.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

