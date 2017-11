Nov 7 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp

* Willis Lease Finance reports third quarter pretax profit grew 27% to $8.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 revenue rose 28 percent to $65.9 million

* Willis Lease Finance - ‍tangible book value per share increased 9.3% to $33.51 at Sept 30, 2017, as compared to $30.66 per share at December 31, 2016​