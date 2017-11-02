BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Willis Towers Watson reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Q3 loss per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $1.85 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.36 to $8.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2017, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of around 3%
* For 2017, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of around 3%