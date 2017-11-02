BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Willis Towers Watson reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 loss per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $1.85 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.36 to $8.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of around 3%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: