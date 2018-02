BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.84

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc:

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.21

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q4 REVENUE $2.1 BILLION

* INCURRED ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF $204 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM IN QUARTER

* FOR 2018, THE COMPANY EXPECTS CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3%, AND 4% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $9.88 TO $10.12

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.11, REVENUE VIEW $1.98 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S