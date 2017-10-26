FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 26, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC

* Willis Towers Watson PLC says ‍in Oct, European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings - SEC filing

* Willis Towers Watson says EC initiated investigation proceedings on suspected infringement of EU competition rules involving co’s U.K. Broking unit

* Willis Towers Watson PLC - proceedings concern exchange of commercially sensitive info between competitors relating to aviation & aerospace insurance broking products

* Willis Towers Watson PLC - ‍now that commission has initiated proceedings, FCA has informed co that it has closed its competition act investigation​

* Willis Towers Watson PLC says currently unable to assess terms on which EC's investigation will be resolved​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yMToi7] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.