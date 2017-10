Sept 25 (Reuters) - Willowglen Msc Bhd:

* Unit awarded contract valued about 7.3 million rgt by SK E&C for design, construction & completion of north-south transmission cable tunnel

* Contract is expected to contribute positively to group's earnings and net assets per share for FY's ending 31 Dec 2017-2018