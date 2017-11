Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:

* ‍Wilmar enters into agreement to purchase edible oil facilities in Kuantan from Cargill​

* Wilmar Kuantan Edible Oils enters into deal with Cargill Palm Plantation to buy Cargill’s edible oil facilities in Kuantan

* Transfer of ownership is expected to occur by end of 2018