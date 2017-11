Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd

* Qtrly revenue $‍11,128.9​ million versus $11,084.3 million a year ago

* Qtrly net profit $‍370.0​ million versus $392.2 million a year ago

* ‍Expect good performance in oilseeds & grains segment to continue into Q4​

* ‍performance of other major business segments is expected to be satisfactory in Q4​

* Co ‍will continue with our expansion plans, especially in oilseeds and grains including consumer products​