June 14 (Reuters) - WILSON ASA:

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH GERMAN SHIPPING COMPANY LAUTERJUNG ON PURCHASE OF TWO BULK SHIPS MV ARION (1999, 2460 DWT) AND MV HESTIA (2000, 2460 DWT)

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS AGREED ON AT EUR 3.5 MILLION AND EXCEPTED TO BE TAKEN OVER NEXT QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)