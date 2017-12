Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wilson Therapeutics:

* WILSON THERAPEUTICS INTENDS TO MAKE A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND TOTAL NUMBER OF NEW SHARES IN ISSUE WILL BE DETERMINED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE​

* SAYS ‍NUMBER OF NEW SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CURRENTLY ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING NUMBER OF SHARES IN COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)