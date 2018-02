BRIEF-Windeln.De: Approval Of Efficiency-Enhancing And Cost Reduction Measures

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Windeln.de SE:

* APPROVAL OF EFFICIENCY-ENHANCING AND COST REDUCTION MEASURES; CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 2.6 MILLION NEW SHARES TO BE PLACED WITH EXISTING AND NEW INVESTORS AND MANAGEMENT

* EXPECTS WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO APPROX. 250 FTE EMPLOYEES (EXCLUDING FEEDO) BY YEAREND 2018

* FURTHER ANTICIPATES RELATED COSTS ABOUT EUR 1.5 MILLION, WHICH WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* OVERALL COST REDUCTION FROM INITIATED MEASURES TO AMOUNT TO EUR 10 MILLION COMPARED TO 2017 FINANCIALS

* PRELIM FY FINANCIALS FOR 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 211 TO 213 MILLION REVENUES (+8 TO +10% GROWTH YEAR OVER YEAR)

* ‍EFFICIENCY-ENHANCING AND COST REDUCTION MEASURES MANAGEMENT SETS ADJUSTED EBIT BREAK-EVEN TARGET TO EARLY 2019​

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT AT EUR (26) TO (24) MILLION