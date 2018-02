BRIEF-Windeln.de Initiates Efficiency And Profitability Measures

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Windeln.de SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: WINDELN.DE SE: WINDELN.DE INITIATES EFFICIENCY AND PROFITABILITY MEASURES IN CONTEXT OF UPCOMING CEO CHANGE AND TARGETS BREAK-EVEN EARLY 2019 ALREADY

* STARTING DATE OF DESIGNATED CEO MATTHIAS PEUCKERT ON MAY 1, 2018

* TO EXPLORE DIVESTITURE OF STANDALONE BUSINESS “FEEDO”, TO CLOSE ITALIAN ONLINE SHOP, OFFICE AND WAREHOUSE

* TO INCREASE PROFITABILITY OF SOUTHERN EUROPEAN BUSINESS “BEBITUS” IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND FRANCE

* AS A RESULT OF THESE MEASURES, EXPECTS ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF EUR 5 TO 6 MILLION BASED ON 2017 FINANCIALS

* PLANNED RELOCATION OF CENTRAL WAREHOUSE TO EASTERN EUROPE TEMPORARILY ON HOLD