BRIEF-windeln.de Q2 ‍revenues up at EUR 54.6 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - WINDELN DE SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: WINDELN.DE SE: WINDELN.DE WITH GOOD GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* ‍REVENUES OF EUR 54.6 MILLION IN Q2 (H1: EUR 106.5 MILLION), A 21.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (H1: +15.8%)​

* HIGHER ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF -10.5% IN Q2 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (-13.9%) AND Q1 OF 2017 (-14.0%)

* DEVELOPMENT IN Q2 SHOWS THAT WE ARE ON RIGHT TRACK TO ACHIEVING BREAK-EVEN ON BASIS OF ADJUSTED EBIT IN COURSE OF YEAR 2019

GROWTH DRIVER CHINA BUSINESS AND BUSINESS IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF DACH REGION