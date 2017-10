Sept 26 (Reuters) - Windflow Technology Ltd

* Co proceeding with redundancies affecting two-thirds of staff

* Full-time equivalent staff numbers are reducing from 14.4 to 4.8, with most redundancies taking effect on October 20.​

* Co’s founder and director geoff henderson will be vacating CEO role as part of the redundancy process, effective end of dec

* Intends that company continues as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: