BRIEF-Windstream announces proposed private notes offering

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream announces proposed private offering of $250 million of senior first lien notes due 2025

* Windstream holdings inc - ‍windstream intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay debt under its revolving credit facility​

* Windstream holdings inc - ‍unit intends to offer in a private placement $250 million aggregate principal amount of 8.625% senior first lien notes due 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )