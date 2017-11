Nov 15 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc-

* Windstream extends consent solicitations and exchange offers

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expiration date for consent solicitations has been extended to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 16, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings-extends expiration date for consent solicitations with respect to existing 7.75% senior notes due 2021,7.50% senior notes due 2022​