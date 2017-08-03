FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wingstop Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wingstop Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $24.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 system-wide unit growth of approximately 13% - 15%​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 low single digit domestic same store sales growth​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 fully diluted eps growth of 23% - 25%​

* Wingstop Inc sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% - 15%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

